Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) on Monday arrested an illegal organ trade gang in Lahore. According to the details, the Vigilence Cell of the PHOTA raided an operation threatre used for illegal transplantation of kidneys. The action was taken on the information shared by the patients who were the victim of the said operation theater. The head of Vigilance Cell Adnan Ahmed Bhatti said the business of illegal human organ transplantation is on the rise and many people are doing business of kidney transplantation. It was also learned that the group was running operation theatres in Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well. Last month, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid had directed for the province-wide crackdown against illegal organ transplantation.