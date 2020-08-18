Share:

LAHORE-Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated One Window Smart Services at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former presidents Muhammad Ali Mian, Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Sohail Lashari, Malik Tahir Javed and Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that government is focusing the industrial development and has established 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the province within a short span of two years.

He said that previous rulers only established three special economic zones during 70 years since the establishment of Pakistan.

He added that new city along with Ravi River is a revolutionary project that would generate employment opportunities for hundreds thousands persons. He said that this project would prove to be a game changer in order to set the wheel of economy rolling.

He said that the industrial reforms of Punjab government would pave the way for the economic revival in the COVID-19 perspective. “Results of smart lockdown were marvelous”, he added.

The Chief Minister said that idea of model police is being promoted. Approval for 10,000 constables’ recruitment has been given while 575 latest vehicles have been handed over to the police department.

Usman Buzdar admitted that agriculture sector should be built on modern lines. He said that special attention is being given to the agricultural research.

He appreciated the LCCI on establishing state-of-the-art One Window Smart Services under one roof.

He said that LCCI is the only chamber of the country that has set a milestone and an example to follow for others. He also acknowledged that the LCCI was the first chamber that contributed in CM Corona Fund.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that present regime has taken various good decisions at difficult times. He said that 13 SEZs to be set up on 10,000 acres in Punjab would help boost economy.

He said that at present there are Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate and Sundar Industrial Estate only two in Lahore, where there is no scope for setting up new industries.

He demanded that all other industrial units already established in Lahore including Ferozepur Road, Shahdara Road, Multan Road, Raiwind Road, Band Road, Kasur Road and Katarband Road should also be regularised without any penalty.

He said that businesses often face delays in approving new building plans.

Punjab Government should immediately issue directions to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for approval of construction of new buildings for export-oriented units.

He said that representation of LCCI should be ensured in district administration committees for timely resolution of issues.

He said that the Punjab government should set up testing laboratories providing certification for halal food, especially from its provincial budget. It should also launch new schemes for financing startups for young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas on easy terms.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that the provincial government should focus on research and development in agriculture sector.

CM grieved over loss

of lives in Keenjhar

Lake incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to overturning of boat in Keenjhar Lake.

In a message on Monday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and said, “We equally share the grief of the heirs of the deceased persons.”