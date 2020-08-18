Share:

According to Haaretz, leading Israeli daily newpaper, Sudan is looking forward to making a peace agreement with Israel, said the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Tuesday, confirming speculations that more Arab states would follow the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Sudan's statement, and said it reflects a brave decision by the chief of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Mossad chief in UAE to discuss normalisation deal

he head of Israeli spy agency Mossad arrived in the UAE on Monday to hold talks on the normalization agreement between the two countries, according to Israeli media.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Yossi Cohen arrived in Abu Dhabi as part of the normalisation process between the UAE and Israel and ahead of the signing ceremony, expected to take place in the coming weeks or months.

Israeli foreign minister telephones Omani counterpart

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Monday telephoned his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi, according to Israel's state broadcaster.

The move came days after US President Donald Trump announced a deal between Israel and the UAE to normalize their relations.

The UAE is the first Gulf state and third Arab nation to have full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Despite reports that the deal halted Israel’s controversial plan to annex parts of the West Bank, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his government’s continued commitment to the annexation plan.

The Gulf state of Oman confirmed its support for the deal.

The official Oman News Agency on Friday quoted unnamed sources at the country's Foreign Ministry as saying the "Sultanate of Oman supports the deal."

Like its neighboring Gulf state of Bahrain, it called the agreement a "historic" move.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday thanked Egyptian President Adel-Fattah el-Sisi and the governments of Oman and Bahrain for their support to the normalization of relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.