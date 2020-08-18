Share:

ISLAMABAD - Her selfie game is flawless and unparalleled. And Kylie Jenner lit up the interwebs yet again with a scintillating spread of images, this time modeling a sexy skintight spaghetti strap bodysuit. Her black-and-white garment, reminiscent of alligator skin, featured a super low cutout in the back, along with smaller cutouts down the sides. Kylie, who turned 23 years old last week, milked every angle in the trio of images, making sure to showcase her curvaceous hips and ample derriere.

In the first image, the beauty mogul locks eyes with the camera, as she grasps the tips of her long crimped ponytail. The other shots see Kylie displaying her posterior, as she stands at the railing of a grand stone interior. Her only accessories were gold hoop earrings and a fancy looking gold watch.