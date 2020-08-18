Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a man on charges of attempting to sexually assault a five-year-old girl, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Also, police, during a special drive against outlaws, held robbers and members of auto theft gangs besides recovering stolen motorcycles, cash, gold ornaments and weapons, he said. According to him, a team of Police Station (PS) Cantt officials have arrested a man for attempting to rape a five-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Shahzeb, he said.

He said a woman lodged complaint with PS Cantt while accusing Shahzeb of attempting to sexually assault her five-year-old daughter. She asked police to register case against accused and to arrest him. Police held accused and started investigation after filing a case against him.

SHO PS Cantt SI Raja Aizaz Azeem told media that the police would produce the accused before a court of law for obtaining his physical remand for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police, under the command of SHO SI Nadim Zafar, have apprehended a three-member gang of dacoits and seized arms and ammunition and cash from their possession. The detained dacoits were identified as Shahzaib, Abdullah and Asmat Ali. Similarly, Pirwadhai police held two auto thieves namely Dost Muhammad alias Toos and Lahl Rahman and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession. A case was registered against them.

On the other hand, Ganjmandi police busted an auto theft gang by arresting three of its active members identified as Uzair Abbasi, Shahmir Ahmed and Shehzad alias Sheda. Police recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession and lodged cases against them.

Likewise, Ganjmandi police arrested a robber. Asif Butt reported to police that Ghulam Mustafa burgled cash and jewellery from his house. Ganjmandi police registered case and held the accused who confessed crime.