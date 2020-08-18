Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have arrested a man on charges of torturing his mother over property dispute in Ward 7 of Gujar Khan, informed sources on Monday.

The detained accused has been identified as Nabil Abrar. Earlier, police registered a case against accused and his wife Sana Ayub under section 354 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of victim lady Irshad Begum.

According to details, an ill-fated man along with his wife allegedly beat his mother Irshad Begum (65), a widow, black and blue with an iron stick for not quitting property dispute case in court.

They said that the widow lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan stating she is residing in drawing room in her house located at Ward 7 where her son Nabeel Abrar and daughter-in-law Sana Ayub are also living in other portion of house.

She added she had obtained a stay order from a court of law after having a dispute over property division with son. She mentioned her son and daughter-of-law warned her to quit case from court which she refused to do. Upon this, the complainant added, her son and daughter-in-law beat her with an iron stick injuring her critically.

Police accepted the application and began investigation besides sending the victim lady to hospital for medico legal report.

When contacted, SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran confirmed that man along with wife severely tortured his mother over property dispute.

He added police lodged case against couple on application of victim lady and held the man. He said police would also nab the accused woman soon.