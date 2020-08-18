Share:

Islamabad - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan accompanied by senior officers of the Aviation Division visited the Islamabad International Airport on Monday in connection with the rain damage which occurred in the early hours of August 14.

Minister for Aviation was briefed by Project Director and Additional Director responsible for maintenance of the building. It was apprised that the roof of the terminal building is made up of ABR sheet which has a total length of 4,000 meters of water channels.

The rooftop drainage system has the capacity to safely dispose of rain up to 150 mm per hour.

The rain water is disposed of through a modern/advanced siphonic system which sucks the water from the rain channels at high speed before its disposal.

Apparently one of the siphonic pumps malfunctioned due to which one of the rain channels was flooded and the water fell down on to level 3 in international and domestic departure areas. The excess water caused a large number of false ceiling pieces to fall down.

Regarding minor seepage in the roof of the concourse area, the Aviation Minister directed the concerned officers to immediately rectify the problem.

The Minister directed that the Project Director, as well as the Airport Manager, should immediately submit their report along with the options available for rectification of the problem.