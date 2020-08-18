Share:

Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4616 cases upto July 30, 2020 as per monthly progress report of mission persons released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances upto July 30, 2020.

A total number of 6686 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto June 2020. During July 2020, 43 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6729. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 23 cases in July 2020 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto July 30, 2020 is 4616 and balance as on July 30, 2020 is 2113.

The Commission has already started hearings in cases under investigation. The visit of the Commission to Quetta and Lahore for convenience of families of Missing persons has also been planned.

It may be mentioned that disposal of cases by the Commission includes 876 cases received from UN Working Group on Enforced in Involuntary Disappearances, Geneva and 256 cases are under investigation. During investigation of a number of cases, it has come to light that a large number of persons who are being reported as missing have actually left for Afghanistan and Syria on the instinct of jehadi elements like Daaish.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members have disposed of 4616 cases upto July 30, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other faculties which are admissible as per law.

We are making all out efforts with the help of Law Enforcement Agencies and Intelligence Agencies to resolve the issue with utmost sincerity.