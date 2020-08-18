Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS) on Monday stressed upon the ministry to provide basic health facilities at Basic Health Units (BHUs) of the city.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on National Health Services was held here under the chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA. The committee strongly expressed its concern over the non-compliance of its recommendations regarding the non-availability of the oxygen gas and medicines in the dispensary of Parliament Lodges.

The committee protested against the behaviour of the ministry as they failed to submit the reply of the committee recommendations, however, the Parliamentary Secretary for National Health assured the committee that she will look after the matter and also ensure the submission of the actions taken against the recommendations in the next meeting.

The committee seeks attention of the ministry towards the dilapidated condition of the District Health Units (DHUs) of Islamabad. Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA pointed out that there is lack of basic necessities i.e., provision of water, electrification etc. in District Health Units of Islamabad, however, the construction/renovation work in some DHUs of Islamabad were under-process by PWD.

The ministry allocated the funds in PSDP of current financial year for rehabilitation of the District Health Units of Islamabad.

The committee stressed upon the need that ministry should focus on the provision of basic necessities instead of starting renovation work of the building in DHUs of Islamabad.

The committee discussed “The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2019” and “The Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment), Bill 2019.” After detailed deliberations on the said Bills, the committee unanimously passed “The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2019” and “The Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment), Bill 2019” without any amendment.

It deferred the “Pakistan Health Research Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020” and “The Islamabad Transfusion of Safe Blood (Amendment) Bill, 2019” till its next meeting.

MNAs Mr. Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Mr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Ms. Naureen Farooq Khan, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Mr. Ramesh Lal, Ms. Shams-un-Nisa and Mr. Amjad Ali Khan attended the meeting.