LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reference in an accountability court against Shehbaz Sharif family in a money-laundering case.

Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been nominated as accused in the reference that comprised 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the family committed massive money laundering amounting to Rs 8 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab became approvers in the reference.

The court registrar would forward the reference to then administrative judge after initial inspection.