ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that in order to increase revenues, National Highway Authority had introduced Geographic Information System (GIS).

Addressing the launching ceremony of GIS at National Highway Authority head office, Murad Saeed said the project would enable NHA to digitalize complete information regarding utilities and commercial amenities in the Right of Way (ROW) of NHA network. “Affairs of the NHA are being run in a transparent manner and process of making the authority financially independent is in progress. Under countrywide Ehsas Programme, steps are underway for the welfare and betterment of the poor. Besides, eight road projects will be undertaken this year and Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway has been tendered internationally,” he said.

Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum and Senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority also attended the ceremony. A large number of media persons were also present on the occasion.

Murad Saeed said the targets set during the last two years were achieved well in time. He said the GIS survey would enable NHA to manage and monitor commercial and non-commercial amenities all along the NHA network, which would eventually lead to increase its revenue at large. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Corona pandemic was tackled in an effective way that was commended on international level. “National reserves have also been increased, trade deficit is reduced, ML-1 project has been approved, work on Basha Dam has been started and Peshawar Metro Bus Project has also been inaugurated,” he said.

The government’s steps, he said, have improved image of the country on international level. He said NHA had also planned to undertake eight projects this year including Balkasar-Mainwali-Muzaffarabad Highway, Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Highway, Barakahu and Shahdara Flyover, Shikarpur-Rajanpur Highway, Zhob-Kuchlak Highway, Kararo-Wadh Highway, Lodhran-Multan and Chakdara-Chitral Highway. The PTI government, he said, would build more roads and would focus on promotion of tourism to generate employment opportunities. “Through Business Plan, NHA is endeavouring to enhance its revenue that will help reduce load on national exchequer. Besides building roads, the range of Ehsas programme will be extended to pave the way to make country welfare state in the real sense,” Murad Saeed said.

Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan said, “Through GIS survey, NHA is being made a model for other institutes of the country. For this purpose, cooperation of SPARCO is being obtained. NHA’s assets will be managed and supervised in a better way under this system.”

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum said as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and guidance of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed NHA had been taken on the track of self-reliance and transparency. During last two years, all the set goals were achieved successfully in record timeframe and we were ready for more challenges.

Earlier, a detailed briefing was given on Geographic Information System (GIS) in which it was highlighted that so far around 220,910 commercial amenities had been identified and digitalized.