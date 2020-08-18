Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing COVID-19 situation in the province has said that it has claimed nine more lives lifting the death toll to 2431and infected 243 others raising the tally to 126425. In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that nine more people lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus taking the death toll to 2331 that came to 1.8 per cent death rate.

He said that 6699 samples were tested against which 243 new cases were detected that constituted four per cent detection rate.

He added that so far 898,229 tests have been conducted against which 14 per cent or 126425 cases were detected all over Sindh, of them 95 per cent patients or 119,849 have recovered, including 277 overnight.

According to the statement currently 4245 patients are under treatment, including 3844 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 394 in different hospitals. The condition of 247 patients is stated to be critical, including 34 have been put on the ventilators.

The CM said that out of 243 new cases, 102 have been detected from Karachi. They include 44 from East, 18 Central, 17 Malir, 13 Korangi, five South and five from West.

Jamshoro has 14 new cases, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar nine each, Mirpurkhas seve, dadu, Hyderabad and Sukkur six each, Qamabar, Naushehroferoze, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot five each, Matiari four, Khairpur three, Larkana two and Ghotki one case.