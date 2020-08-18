Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition in Senate protested on Monday over “high handedness” of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by allegedly denying the opportunity to Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari to record his statement via video link in Toshakhana corruption reference. The opposition staged a protest walkout from the House after the parliamentary leader of PPP in the House Senator Sherry Rehman said that former President Asif Ali Zardari was denied opportunity to record his statement in the NAB court via a video link despite his underlying health conditions and the risk of Covid-19. It was shocking that Islamabad was shut down and turned into a war-zone while police check posts were established at every corner, she said adding that all roads to NAB court were blocked for miles with barbed wires and armed riot police. Senator Sherry Rehman said that former president had requested everyone not to gather outside NAB after seeing what happened in Lahore during PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau. “We were asked to only send in lawyers but even lawyers were not permitted to enter in the court rooms,” she said.