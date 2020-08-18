Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Defence, Mr. Pervez Khattak on Monday held a virtual meeting with Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, Minister for Defence of Australia. Highlighting the close friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia, Defence Minister Khattak appreciated the significant importance attached by both sides to their bilateral defence ties. Both the ministers also spoke on the role played by their respective Armed Forces in the efforts to combat Covid pandemic and decided to exchange best practices. The ministers discussed peace and security in the regional and global context. Defence Minister Khattak emphasized that Pakistan is committed to supporting initiatives on peace and security. Minister Reynolds appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in this regard, especially, in the Afghanistan peace initiative. Agreeing on the existence of enormous scope for strengthening and further cementing bilateral defence ties, the ministers agreed on taking specific practical steps in this regard.