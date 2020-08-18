Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 15 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 289,832. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,190.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 617 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 126,425 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 95,611 in Punjab, 35,337 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,401 in Islamabad, 12,321 in Balochistan, 2,199 in Azad Kashmir and 2,538 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,331 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,185 in Punjab, 1,239 in KP, 138 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 61 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,317,213 coronavirus tests and 17,612 in last 24 hours. 270,009 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 759 patients are in critical condition.