“The great glory of American democracy is

the right to protest for right.”

-Martin Luther King Jr

African American residents of Montgomery

city boycott buses.

Small actions of defiance can have powerful consequences. This was proved by Rosa Parks who refused to give up her seat to a white man in direct violation of segregation laws of Alabama state and Montgomery city. Her arrest triggered a city-wide bus boycott on 5th May 1955, which continued for a year. Martin Luther King Jr. emerged as the leader of the American Civil Rights Movement and the boycott became his first victory, as a revolutionary leader. As a result of the boycott, the Supreme Court of the United States of America struck down the bus segregation laws of Alabama state and Montgomery city.

The recent killing of George Floyd by a police officer on 25th May has exposed the police brutality and structural racism that exists in America even today. This incident rekindled the “Black Lives Matter” protests across the country, where thousands of citizens took to the streets to call out the racist elements that pervade state institutions. Although the protests were mostly peaceful, there were some incidents of violence and clashes with the police, which lead to casualties on both sides. In the age of social media, the BLM protests sent shockwaves throughout the world, about the prevalence of racism in the world to this day.