Share:

The federal cabinet will meet today in Islamabad to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 10-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the federal cabinet will approve the export of locally made surgical and N95 masks. A briefing will be given on the annulment of appointments of MPs as members of commissions, authorities and boards.

The federal cabinet will approve the implementation of the Mandatory Service Act on PTV employees. Approval to extend the implementation of the Mandatory Service Act on NIFT employees is also on the Cabinet agenda.

Approval will be given to extend the implementation of the Mandatory Service Act on the employees of Security Printing Corporation and Security Papers Limited. The federal cabinet will also be briefed on the pension fund.

The cabinet will be briefed on the progress in reconstituting the boards of power distribution companies. The cabinet meeting will approve the extension of tenure of the MD of Peer Investment.