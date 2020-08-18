Share:

Peshawar - Police on Monday solved the blind murder case of a six-year-old girl by arresting the alleged killer in Nowshera district, prompting the KP Police Chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi to award prizes to the inquiry team.

Addressing a press conference, Nowshera District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain said that Seema had gone missing on December 15 and later her body was recovered from a deserted poultry farm. The body was then sent for post-mortem.

Hasnain said police started profiling residents of the area and policemen in plainclothes, including lady constables, were sent to the area. He said that during search, some policewomen spotted blood-stained clothes at the house of Said Wali, a neighbour of the victim girl.

“The blood-stained clothes proved to be the main clue and the police arrested Said Wali,” the official said.

During interrogation, Said Wali, a suspect and neighbour of the minor girl, confessed to have molested and later killed the minor girl.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to the police officials who solved the Nowshera case by arresting the alleged killer of the minor girl, as well as the policemen who performed well in polio campaigns.

Those rewarded from Nowshera Police included DPO Najmul Hasnain, SP Investigation Noor Jamal, DSP Zarif Khan, DSP Saeed Khan, DSP Alamgir Khan, Sub-Inspector Nek Zaman and Sub-Inspector Kashif.