ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said the world today was more uncertain and unpredictable.

Speaking at an international webinar hosted by Islamabad Policy Institute on ‘Annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India: Lessons for regional security,’ he warned that the effectiveness of the post-World War international structures was eroding and states would have to rely on their own strengths and take bold steps to rectify historic mistakes.

“This world is more uncertain, less predictable, and for these reasons, perhaps more dysfunctional. The buffers and support systems of international organizations and international law, that helped buttress the post-World War growth and prosperity may no longer deliver the desired outcomes,” Qureshi said.

The participants of the webinar were from Occupied Kashmir, China, Turkey, Iran, Bangladesh, and Nepal, in addition to local think tanks and scholars.

Qureshi said states will increasingly be left to fall back upon their own devices and bank upon their own strengths. “While challenges will persist, there are now opportunities and the necessary political space to take bold steps to correct past mistakes,” he added.

The FM called upon the world to take a leaf from Pakistan’s four-point roadmap for dealing with India on Kashmir issue. “The roadmap includes confronting, exposing and pushing back against India; deterring its expansionist designs; “dousing the fire”; and adapting to allow regional integration from being held hostage by India,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said that annexation of an internationally recognized disputed territory is a war crime, while changing demography in an occupied region is yet another war crime.

She warned the international community against the dangerous implications of pursuing a policy of appeasement towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and compared it with the British appeasement of Adolf Hitler’s regime.

She proposed several steps for strengthening Pakistan’s Kashmir diplomacy, which included highlighting crimes against women and children, greater appeal to international women NGOs, and seeking establishment of an independent commission to probe the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Dr Mazari advocated exploring the possibility of Kashmiris raising their humanitarian concerns at international criminal court.

She suggested taking a fresh look at the ‘Good Friday Agreement’ as a possible model for conflict resolution and promoting Kashmiri culture of resistance.

Professor Ye Hailin, Director China Academy of Social Sciences, questioned the contemporary relevance of the 1906 Beijing Treaty between Qing dynasty and the British Empire in 1906 regarding the demarcation of the borders. He expressed deep concern regarding the Indian mindset and ideology and its behavior towards other states.

Dr Hüseyin Bagci, President of Foreign Policy Institute Ankara, said unfortunately economic and political considerations of major power and Islamic countries prevented them from a more pro-active role towards Kashmir issue. However, he promised a complete support for the Kashmir cause from the Turkish nation.

Srinagar based writer and journalist Gowhar Gilani lamented that Kashmir is seen mostly through geo-political lens rather than from the humanitarian perspective of Kashmiri sufferings. He said silence of Kashmiris should not be seen as a surrender and warned the international community about the fast changing of demography of the occupied territory.