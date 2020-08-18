Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are Tuesday addressing a press conference on completion of the government’s two years to apprise the nation of their performance.

The leaders comprise Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr. Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistan to the PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Shibli Faraz said accountability, justice, merit and progress of the underprivileged class is PM Imran Khan’s vision. The enemies want to harm us in every possible manner, spread hopelessness and chaos in the country, the minister said.

“The role of information ministry is important in highlighting the government’s performance. One purpose of politics is to create a welfare state; however, its other agenda is to protect personal interests. The premier wants to take the country towards progress.”