KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General and Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani and Coordinator Prime Minister, Ahmad Khan Niazi arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit.

The leaders held a detailed meeting with the PTI Karachi cabinet at Insaf House. PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman briefed Amir Kiyani in detail about the organizational and political situation in Karachi.

Amir Mehmood Kiyani said that PTI has been given a mandate by the people of Karachi and they will never be disappointed.

Karachi is the economic hub of the country. It is necessary to develop Karachi for the development of the country, he said and directed the Karachi cabinet to further strengthen the organization and speed up preparations for the local body elections.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will win the local body elections with majority in Karachi. The next mayor of Karachi will be from PTI. Karachi needs a better local government system at the moment in which the power of regional representatives should be devolved to the lower level.

Later on, PTI Central Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani and Coordinator Prime Minister, Ahmad Khan Niazi called on the officials of PTI Lawyers Forum at Insaf House in which the members of insaf Lawyers Forum discussed the issues facing by the lawyers’ community.

Mean while, President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman met with President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi in Karachi.

During the meeting, issues of Karachi and current situation were discussed in detail. Khurram Sher Zaman said that economic hub Karachi has to be taken out of these conditions. Development of Karachi is development of Pakistan. Khurum sher zaman said that the President is concerned about the issues for Karachi & he is serious about solving the problems of Karachi.

President will play his role for the development of Karachi and the solution of long standing issues.

