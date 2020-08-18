Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus are bearing fruit as the province recorded a 99 per cent decline in new daily cases on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 95,447 with the addition of 56 new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

No more coronavirus-related death was reported during the previous 24 hours, he said, adding death toll from the disease in the province stands at 2,182 while more than 832,000 tests have been conducted across Punjab thus far.

The number of patients recuperating from the disease has surged to 88,698.

It is noteworthy that researchers recently found presence of novel coronavirus in 70 percent sewerage samples in Lahore. Chairman Institute of Microbiology, Prof. Dr Tahir Yaqub said that coronavirus found during stool testing by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

“The virus found in 70 to 80 percent samples of the disposal pumps in the city,” Dr Yaqub said. The samples were collected from all disposal pumps of the city, he further said.

“Coronavirus hot spots exist at most parts of Lahore,” Tahir Yaqub said.

School in Bannu sealed over violating govt orders

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday sealed a private school in Bannu over resuming classes by violating government orders.

The action followed after the assistant commissioner received complaints regarding forcing parents to send their children to school. Yesterday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan had said that private schools were only allowed to open to deal with their administrative matters.

“Parents should inform the government if they are pressurized to send their children to schools”, he had said in his reaction over the opening of schools in Swat.

Khan had added that only staff of the schools is allowed to come to school to discharge administrative matters and added that strict action would be taken against those schools, found violating the orders of the government. The minister said that threat of coronavirus still persists and urged the private schools’ administration to cooperate with the government.

It may be noted that last week, the Provincial cabinet of KP had endorsed the decisions of NCOC regarding the opening of schools from September 15.