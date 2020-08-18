Share:

LAHORE-Country Director World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Present on the occasion were Secretary P&SH Captain (retired), Usman Younis, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Dr Jamshed and other senior officers and professionals.

Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala appreciated Punjab for adopting an integrated strategy for the control of epidemics.

The visiting Director said that the WHO will allocate US Dollars 100,000 for epidemic prevention and control assuring full support to Punjab for the project including training of technical staff from the USA.

The Director also added that the project to control epidemics is extremely important in Punjab.

The Minister gave a detailed overview of the integrated strategy to control epidemics and communicable diseases highlighting a roadmap for future.

She said Punjab will set up centers to control epidemics and communicable diseases. She said the experts from the WHO will be asked to train local professionals.

She said, “In order to combat epidemics, a research and development wing will be set up. We are keen to learn global best practices from reputable international health organisations. We are grateful to the WHO for appreciating our projects and pledging funds as well.”