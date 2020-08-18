Share:

SOUTHAMPTON - The second Test between England and Pakistan ended in a draw after the play was interuppted for fifth consecutive day due to rain at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Monday.

On the fifth and the final day, the hosts declared their first-innings at 110 for four in reply to Pakistan’s score of 236. Earlier in the day, the first and the second sessions of the day was washed off due to rain and wet outfield before the play was finally resumed at 7.50 p.m. England resumed their first-innings at seven for one, with Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley batting at the crease.

Sibley notched up 32 runs off 95 balls before being caught behind the wicket by Mohammad Rizwan off a Mohammad Abbas delivery. Meanwhile, Crawley (53) smashed a half-century off 99 deliveries besides stitching a 91-run stand for the second wicket with Dibley to take England past 100-run mark.Subsequently, Ollie Pope departed cheaply for nine runs, while Joe Root (9) and Jos Buttler (0) remained unbeaten at the crease.

On Sunday, Pakistan removed opening batsman Rory Burns for a duck to leave England to seven for one in their first-innings before bad light and subsequent rain played the spoilsport and forced early stumps. Earlier, England bundled out Pakistan for 236 runs in their first innings, with Mohammad Rizwan (72) and Abid Ali (60) being the top scorers for the visitors.

Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of four for 56, followed by James Anderson’s three for 60.Sam Curran and Chris Woakes also chipped in with a wicket each. England are currently leading the three-match Test series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by three wickets at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The two sides will now play the crucial third and final Test at the same venue from August 21.

“We were excited about this week, so it’s disappointing not to get much cricket in,” England captain Joe Root said at the post-match presentation. “But I thought Zak was excellent today, that partnership (with Sibley) was high class on a very difficult surface.”

Root said the selectors will look at the full squad before making a decision on who starts the third test, with fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood waiting in the wings. “All the guys are now in contention for the next one, we will see where we are (physically) tomorrow. We will also take the surface into account.”Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat, posting 236 in their first innings, a total that their captain Azhar Ali felt was competitive.

“It’s been frustrating for both teams, the game was set up quite nicely as the conditions were good for bowling throughout,” he said. “We spoke about taking on the challenge of batting first and we fought really hard. The England bowling attack is brilliant, but the guys stuck to the task. “The best thing out of the test is we did not have to bowl much. It is a big test coming up and we want everybody to be fresh and ready.” England won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS: 236

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 7-1)

R Burns c Shafiq b Afridi 0

D Sibley c Rizwan b Abbas 32

Z Crawley lbw b Abbas 53

J Root not out 9

O Pope lbw b Yasir Shah 9

J Buttler not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb3, nb3, w1) 7

TOTAL: (4 wkts dec, 43.1 overs) 110

FOW: 1-0, 2-91, 3-92, 4-105

BOWLING: Afridi 10-3-25-1 (1nb, 1w); Abbas 14-5-28-2 (1nb); Naseem 5-0-10-0 (1nb); Yasir 11-2-30-1; Masood 3-0-14-0; Azhar 0.1-0-0-0.

TOSS: Pakistan

UMPIRES: M Gough, R Kettleborough

TV UMPIRE: Richard Illingworth

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad