Timergara - The newly appointed registrar of the University of Malakand (UoM) Hayatullah Yousafzai on Monday assumed the charge of his office.

According to a notification issued from the office of Assistant Registrar (Estbt), Gul Zaman, UoM Vice Chancellor, assigned additional duties of Acting Registrar to Hayatullah Yousafzai currently working as Additional Registrar UoM, in exercise to powers conferred upon him under section 11(5)(a) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Lower Dir chapter distributed food packages among more than 100 poor families from village and neighbourhood councils Khema and Malik Abad at Government College of Technology (GCT) Kandaro under its Covid-19 response food items distribution programme. The food items included flour, rice, ghee, black tea leaves and pulses etc.