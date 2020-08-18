Share:

Global geopolitical changes have made the role of Pakistan of utmost importance. Tenure of Pakistan as the head of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has given it a chance to work as a driving force for peace, progress, prosperity, stability, poverty alleviation, economic, cultural and social development in South Asia.

These views were expressed by the SAARC President Iftikhar Ali Malik, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad while speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Former LCCI Presidents Tariq Hameed, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Mian Nauman Kabir, Kh. Shahzeb Akram, Zeshan Khalil and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that there is a need to strengthen regional trade and economic cooperation among the SAARC countries. He said that this is the right time to do more joint ventures with SAARC countries in all sectors of economy. This is the era of information technology therefore, we have to develop I.T connection with the regional countries.

SAARC President said that there is a dire need to focus on Agro-based technical training as Pakistan is behind in this particular area as compared to other countries. “We have similar climate situations, same kind of land and same recourses” he said and added that Pakistan would have to focus on technical training and research in agriculture sector to come at par with the regional countries like China and India.