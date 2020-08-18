Share:

TANK - The district police in collaboration with Army has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Harram majalis and processions.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Arif told media here on Monday that 1641 police personnel would perform Muharram duty along with FC and Pak Army personnel to avert any untoward incident.

He said that Section 144 would be imposed from 1st of Muharram to 10th of Muharram where display and carrying of arms and ammunition, wall chalking, publication and pasting of hatred material, especially on routes of Muharram processions, near Imambarghas and Masajid would be banned.

The DPO said that from 1st Muharram to 8th Muharram pillion riding would be banned in the city while on 9th and 10th of Muharram there would be complete ban on bike riding and the mobile service and traffic would be suspended across the district.