ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday strongly condemned the unprecedented brutalities by Indian forces against oppressed Kashmiri people and observed the 378th day of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as a black day.

The committee that met under the chair of Senator Rehman Malik took up the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill 2020 which was introduced by Interior Minister Ijaz Shah.

Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik invited Senator Farooq H. Naek and other members of the committee to present their proposed amendments in the bill if any. The majority of the members were of the view that the bill should be passed on presentation of undertaking by Minister for Narcotics Control Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati that the said amendments shall be taken under consideration within 30 days after passage of the bill. Senator Farooq H. Naek also expressed his satisfaction on the proposal.

On this, the chair put the bill for vote. All members present in the meeting voted in favour of the bill except Senator Farooq H. Naek who abstained.

The committee also considered and discussed in detail the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2020. The secretary interior briefed the meeting that amendments are considered essential in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to increase the effectiveness of policing. The scope of the application of the penalties needs to be extended to those who are involved in terrorism in any manner outside the boundaries of the country.

Meanwhile Senator A. Rehman Malik said that FATF was putting undue pressure on Pakistan and he had been raising it again and again that global body was discriminating against Pakistan. We are amending our laws on the will of FATF while FATF has a soft corner for India, he added.

Senator Kauda Babar said that people of Balochistan were facing many problems due to closure of Gwadar border and even people take their patients to hospitals. He said that the committee should recommend that Gwadar border should be opened. Senator Malik directed the Ministry of Interior to address the issue of the people of Balochistan in consultation with Senator Kauda Babar.