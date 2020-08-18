Share:

Seven outlaws including drug peddlers were arrested besides recovery of narcotics, weapons and cash during separate actions here on Tuesday.

According to details, police conducted operations in Motra, Jalianwala Road, Ringpura, Khambranwala, Head Marala, Bambanwala and Malianwala localities of Sialkot.

During separate actions, police arrested seven outlaws including Shafaqat Ahmad, Adeel, Ahmad Shah, Hamza, Zairak Masih, Haseeb Ahmad and Abbas.

The police recovered 10 liters liquor, two bottles wine, 4.34kg hashish, a pistol and Rs.20,300 cash from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations.