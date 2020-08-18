Share:

KHAIRPUR - Shah Abdul Latif University teachers association (SALUTA) Khairpur strongly protested against non-acceptance of their demands on Monday.

The teachers took out protest rally from main science faculty building to Vice Chancellor house via administration bloc and staged sit-in front of VC house against the non acceptance of demands on salaries, leave encashment and bills by the administration. The rally was organized by executive body of SALUTA lead by President Dr. Ghulam Ali Malaha and General Secretary Dr. Ikhtiar Ghumro.

Large number of teachers participated in the protest. The teachers were chanting slogans including immediate release of salaries and other benefits unpaid by university authorities.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion Dr Malah and Dr. Ghumro SALUTA lamented over the irresponsible and reckless attitude of university administration towards the fiscal deficit and administrative failure. They warned university authorities to take necessary action to improve the conditions of the university and arrange salaries of all faculty members, employees and officers in time or to face strong protest and agitation by all stakeholders.

The rally participants said that sit-in would continue on Tuesday (todat) as well. At the end of the day SALUTA body expressed gratitude to all faculty members for their maximum participation despite scorching heat and rising temperature of Khairpur.