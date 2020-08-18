Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi have felicitated Pakistani origin US Democratic leader Tahir Javed on being conferred Pakistan’s civil award, the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Talking on telephone with Tahir Javed, who is currently present in Washington, Ch Parvez Elahi said that his efforts are highly valued in Pakistan for improving Pak-US relations.

“Services of overseas Pakistanis for the country and the nation are worth seeing, which is a manifestation of their love for the motherland.”

He further said that immigrants settled in foreign countries are ambassadors of Pakistan and playing a political and economic role throughout the world as overseas Pakistanis; this makes them an asset of Pakistan.

He said that the decision of Pakistan government to confer Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Tahir Javed in recognition of his love for the country and services is a welcome development.