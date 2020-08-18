Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has announced the SOPs for sports training activities across the province. Taimoor Monday said that all the players, teams and coaches of the province would have to follow Punjab govt’s SOPs strictly to combat the coronavirus. “All open tournaments, matches and other sports competitions will remain suspended till the complete eradication of the Covid-19.” He said separate training gear should be used in sports like boxing, judo and karate. “The training activities of games like football, hockey, badminton and table tennis could be conducted in small groups with social distancing in place. The games such as volleyball and basketball, where players used to share combine playing facilities, will be banned completely during the Covid-19 pandemic.” Taimoor said temperature of players should be checked at all entry points of sports grounds and training centers. “All the players and officials must use face masks in gathering while traveling for training. Six-feet social distancing should also be followed at training sites, changing rooms and sports offices etc,” he added.