ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s textile and clothing exports posted a growth of 14.4 percent to $1.272 billion in July 2020 as compared to $1.112 billion in corresponding month of previous year.

Data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that country’s textile exports have rebounded in July 2020 after registering negative growth in previous fiscal year. The massive increase in textile exports has helped in increasing country’s overall exports to $2 billion in the month of July. Exporters had resumed production in July to honour their international orders.

In textile sector, according to PBS, exports of knitwear had enhanced by 20.42 percent during July over a year ago. Similarly, exports of bed wear had also recorded an increase of 25.3 percent. Meanwhile, exports of ready-made garments had also surged by 18.04 percent. Exports of cotton cloth had recorded a growth of 1.15 percent and exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin had gone up by 155 percent, art, silk and synthetic exports increased by 14.01 percent. However, exports of raw cotton decreased by 100 percent and exports of cotton yarn by 37.88 percent in the month of July. Exports of yarn had also declined by 47.53 percent.

The data of PBS showed that exports of food commodities had recorded decline of 15.52 percent in the month of July. In food commodities, exports of rice recorded decline of 23.53 percent, exports of wheat and sugar had decreased by 100 percent. Meanwhile, exports of fish and its products had enhanced by 53.63 percent and tobacco by 100 percent.

On the other side, Pakistan’s imports had recorded decline of 0.7pc and recorded at $3.69 billion in the month of July 2010. Pakistan’s oil import bill had slashed by 24.94 percent in last month due to the slowdown in economic activities of the country. Total oil imports amounted to $752 million during July 2020 compared to $1.002 billion during the same period last year. The breakup of $752 million showed that import of petroleum products was recorded at $387 million, petroleum crude at $203 million and liquefied natural gas at $128 million and liquefied petroleum gas at $33 million.

Food imports had enhanced by 82.12 percent to $529.3 million in July 2020, from $290.6 million in corresponding months last year. Import bill of the machinery clocked in at $679 million, showing a decrease of 6.38 percent. However, transport group had recorded growth of 5.51 percent during the period under review. On the other hand, agriculture imports inched up by 0.08 percent to $651.8 million.