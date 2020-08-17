Share:

Pano Akil is a popular Taluka of the Sukkur division. This small city is surrounded by 10 to 14 villages. This city provides educational facilities, employment opportunities, health care and transportation facilities to all nearby villagers. However, this city is deprived of infrastructure necessary for a healthy society, for example, public libraries, playgrounds, family parks, and municipal services. Due to the absence of the Taluka municipality, people are facing issues such as inadequate drainage and inefficient waste management. Even though the Sindh government has introduced development projects and budgets for this city, not even a single project is not fully completed.

KALWAR,

Islamabad.