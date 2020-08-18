Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Model criminal trial court Mirpurkhas has sentenced life imprisonment and fine to three accused of the murder case and two accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence here on Monday. Above court has announced the judgement of the murder case of Ghulam Muhammad Khoso after prosecution proved the offence and announced punishment of life imprisonment to convict Umeed Ali Khoso, Akhtar Khoso and Ayaz Khoso , while accused Kareem Dad and Abdul Rasool were acquitted owing to lack of evidence. Report said that a year back in the limit of Kot Ghulam Muhammad police station, Ghulam Muhammad Khoso was killed in firing while his few relatives were also injured in the incident