Mohmand - Social and welfare organization Qaumi Ittehad organised a protest here on Monday in Mian Mandi and Ghalanai bazaars to protest against growing trend of ice drugs in the area.

A large number of tribesmen participated in the protest. They condemned police for taking no action drug smugglers. They alleged that drug mafia had been given open hands.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands and were chanting slogans against drug smugglers and police.

Addressing participants of the rally in front of Mohmand Press Club, Qaumi Ittehad leaders Gul Nawaz and Hameedullah said that 15 percent families in the area had been affected by heroin and Ice drug. They said the number of drug addicts was increasing every passing day in the tribal district.

“Our struggle against drugs will continue in Mohmand district besides Peshawar and Charsadda,” Gul Nawaz said. He demanded that smugglers’ names should be brought to light. He urged the police to take stern action against drug smugglers and dealers in the area. He requested that special wards for drug addicts should be set up in hospitals.