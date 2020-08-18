Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkish drama series Dirilis Ertugrul is popular in many parts of the world. The role of Ertugrul Gazi is portrayed by Engin Altin Duzyatan who is a popular Turkish star. His most popular works include; Cinayet with Nurgül Yeşilçay, Uğur Polat, Şükran Ovalı, Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan and Goncagül Sunar. The Turkish star tied the knot with Neslisah in 2014 and they are blessed with a son, Emir Aras and a daughter, Alara. Engin Altin Duzyatan celebrated his daughter Alara’s 2nd birthday along with his gorgeous wife, Neslisah Duzyatan.