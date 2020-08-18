Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has said that two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have been an unmitigated disaster.

The PML-N leader took to social-networking website Twitter and posted that from foreign policy to economy to governance, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s mismanagement of national affairs has increased the woes of the masses manifold.

“People continue to pay heavy price for this failed experiment in political engineering,” he added.