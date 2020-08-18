Share:

Peshawar - Acting vice-chancellor/Pro-VC UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali met with Commissioner Afghan Refugees Federal Capital & AJK, Pakistan Abbas Khan, here on Monday and discussed ideas of mutual interest and possibilities to sign a MoU in the near future for joint developmental projects.

Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali said that UET Peshawar was offering more than 100 reserved seats under the different programmes to Afghan students.

Abbas Khan paid tribute to the faculty of the Civil Engineering Department and the efforts of UET Peshawar for facilitating the Afghan students.

He called for starting skill developmental courses for the Afghan students for their professional and personal development.

He said, as a civil engineer and alumnus of UET Peshawar, he would extend support to UET Peshawar in its development and growth.

“I owe to my institution which helped me to achieve success in my career and it is about time to give back in the most effective manner,” he added.