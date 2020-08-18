Share:

Peshawar - Like other parts of the country, prolonged and unscheduled electricity load-shedding in different areas of Peshawar district has badly disturbed the routine life besides creating water shortage and suspending business activities.

Record 16 to 18 hours power outages have been noticed in the rural areas of Peshawar. The residents belonging to Hassan Garhi, Palosi, Garhi Malik Ahmad, Garhi Loharan, Garhi Machin and Landi Arbab have complained that they are treated unjustifiably as duration of power suspension is higher as compared to that in other areas of Peshawar.

The rural areas are also confronted with a severe problem of water shortage as most of the tubewells are out of order to provide water supply to the residents. The students also suffered in this situation as their bachelors exams have started. The students preparing for medical and engineering entrance test have also complained against PESCO for disturbing their studies.

Despite repeated directives to PESCO board of directors, no step has been taken to end unscheduled load-shedding. The business activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also standstill and people have been forced to use generator for tailoring and computer purposes.

Similarly, the residents of district Swat, Shangla and Buner are also facing hardships owing to 20-hour-long power load-shedding in their areas. The power supply remains suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities, which has paralyzed the routine business activities.

The residents complained that they are spending sleepless nights due to hours-long load-shedding. Duration of load-shedding in several areas is 15 to 20 hours per day.

It is worth mentioning here that duration of load-shedding is increasing with every passing day but the authorities concerned have no strategy to solve the problem. The PESCO authorities lack strategy to manage power outages. The consumers have also protested against inflated bills.