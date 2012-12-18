KARACHI –Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sent a bouquet to 6-year-old rape victim Vijenti admitted in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Lyari with a message of renewed commitment to protect all the weak segments of society from atrocities and violence.Bilawal House Media Coordinator Surendar Valasai presented the bouquet and message on behalf of the PPP Chairman to Vijenti in hospital on Monday. PPP Karachi Division Information Secretary Lateef Mughal and former PPP MPA Engineer Gianchand Meghwar were also present on the occasion. Vijenti was kidnapped from Ghulam Nabi Shah town in Umerkot District in the first week of December and raped by culprits.Chairman PPP instructed the Sindh government to provide every kind of assistance including the best medical facilities to the victim and her family and to take stringent action against the culprits so that they can be brought to justice and punished for the inhuman crime.