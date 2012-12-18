ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday said that no one is above the law and the Reko Diq case will be decided under article 105 of the constitution.

A three-member bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry heard the Reko Diq case.

During case proceeding, BHP’s counsel Abdul Hafeez Pirzada argued that contract should be restored at the earliest. He said investors are losing interest due to suspension of the contact.

On this, Chief Justice remarked that no one is above law, thus, the case will be decided under article 105 of the constitution.

The case hearing was adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday).