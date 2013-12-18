LOS ANGELES: A California judge on Monday revoked Chris Brown’s probation stemming from his 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna, following an alleged assault in Washington DC in October. The troubled US rapper, who appeared in court with on-again-off-again girlfriend Karrueche Tran, was also ordered to stay in a rehab facility and to return to court on February 10. The 24-year-old allegedly punched a 20-year-old man who was trying to get a photo with Brown in October.–AFP