QUETTA - A NATO trailer was set on fire in tehsil Wadh area of Khuzdar district, some 370kms away from Quetta, on Tuesday. According to Levies officials, trailer was on its way to Quetta from Karachi when unknown armed men opened firing and intercepted the trailer. “Armed men who were riding motorbike set the empty trailer on fire before escaping from the site,” they said, adding, that the truck caught fire and was badly damaged. However, nobody was hurt in the attack.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.