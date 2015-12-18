LAHORE:- A hockey match was played in Lahore on Thursday to commemorate the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by Peshawar Army Public School (APS) martyrs. According to PHF spokesman, a large number of people watched the match and paid glowing tribute to APS students. They also appreciated the efforts of management for organising such event. The players said: “After APS tragic incident, the entire nation stands united to eliminate terrorism from the country.” At the end, medals and trophies were distributed among winners, who dedicated the prizes to the martyrs.–Staff Reporter