ISLAMABAD - In order to reduce line losses by merely 0.8 percent, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Thursday proposed to burden consumers with massive Rs 70 billion.

The unusual request, made during the public hearing of multi-year consumer-end tariff, surprised the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

“You want general consumers to pay you Rs.70 billion to cut down the line losses in next five years,” Iesco official was asked by surprised Chairman Nepra Tariq Sadozai.

Iesco had stated that the line losses were 9.39 percent in 2015-16, and in next five years these will be cut down to 9.31 percent.

Although the meeting hall, where proceeding was taking place, was packed with officials, though irrelevant, of Privatization Commission, but surprisingly the relevant officials of Ministry of Water and Power and NTDC did not attend this important hearing called to decide Iesco’s consumer-end tariff for 2015-16 to 2019-20.

A junior officer was representing CPPA G, who had no clue of basic information related to the topic.

We are not holding any money of any distribution company, said the rep, when authority asked that why CPPA G was keeping around 50 billion rupees, which were collected from consumers through distribution companies. The distribution companies have deposited the amount on directions of Ministry of Water and Power, apparently to meet the circular debt, it was learnt.

“How many Board meetings took place and how many were attended by ministry of water and power representative?” asked Nepra chairman while showing his displeasure over continuous absence of ministry of water and power and NTDC representatives. There had been 12 meetings and official of ministry of water and power attended few meetings, newly appointed IESCO CEO Khalid Nazir said.

Khalid Nazir, who was heading customer services, was given acting charge, after ministry of water and power fired Yousaf Awan on charges of massive corruption and 2000 illegal inductions, this week. The new CEO was elevated to general manager from post of chief engineer last year. The authority scrutinized in detail, energy sale and purchase figures, depreciation charges, cost of debt, line losses and wheeling charges proposed by the Islamabad based company.

During the proceedings, when authority members were probing the line losses, the Iesco officials referred the question to the foreign consultant hired to facilitate the privitisation process. The consultant was oddly seated on place allocated to the distribution company’s top management.

Presenting example of Nigeria, the consultant advocated IESCO version.

More interestingly, representatives of Privatisation Commission suggested that the line losses should be more than 11 percent.

“Instead of improvement you are advising for a reverse year. Under which logic you are suggesting 11 percent line losses for a company whose current line losses are already very high at 9.39pc?,” Authority asked innocently amid laughter of audience over PC reps suggestion.

“No, we just wanted to ensure the interest of potential buyer, which should get some advantage in multi-year tariff,” Privatisation Commission representatives said while concealing the purpose of their presence in hearing.

Authority reminded all that the consumers benefit was supreme to them and they have to work out a balance between the potential buyer and the end consumers.

The officials, who were suggesting burdening the consumers with increased tariff, kept mum when they were asked to share their recommendations for controlling line losses and overall performance of the distribution company.

The authority expressed dissatisfaction when distribution company’s top elite suggested to keep some accounts open to help potential buyer in making decisions ahead of privatisations. Members also showed concerns over Iesco’s poor maintenance in Rawalpindi, where, according to them, live wires were hanging from trees, unattended.

Authority reprimanded the company for asking to recruit more officials and said that the recently-privatised companies cut down their human resource but still showed outstanding performance. IESCO has around 14000 staff and all of them not only get lucrative salary packages but get free electricity too, while the consumers pay for the electricity they burn.

During the open session, one pointed out that the Iesco officials charge Rs25000 bribe to install a new meter.

After hearing the company and comments from audience, the Nepra said it will announce final decision in due course of time.