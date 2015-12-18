KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s candidate for Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar today invited rival parties Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to join hands for development of the city.

Talking to media at Karachi airport upon his arrival from London, he said that he would serve all Karachiites without any discrimination. Akhtar, who is poised to become the mayor after his party won majority in the recently held municipal elections, asked PTI and JI to strengthen MQM's hands for restoring powers of the local government in the best interest of the people of Karachi.



The MQM leader said that he would talk to the Sindh government on the issue, adding that his party would move court and assemblies, if the matter was not resolved. On the occasion, MQM’s Senior Deputy Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar said that local government and local institutions are the future of Pakistan. He expressed hope that the Sindh government would empower the mayor in order to resolve problems of masses.

