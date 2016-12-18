The Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin ul Haque has said that, “Pakistan is fully committed to safeguarding the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities.”

Speaking at the Christmas dinner hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan in France, the Ambassador conveyed felicitations and good wishes to the participants and their families on the festive occasion.



He noted that, “The Christian community in Pakistan is playing its due role in the national development, progress and prosperity as equal citizens.”

He underlined the importance Islam gives to respecting all faiths and emphasized the need for mutual respect, understanding and dialogue in these challenging times.

A large number of members of faith leaders, Pakistani French Christian community as well as Parliamentarians, officials of French government, faith leaders, civil society representatives and media attended the event.



The speakers on the occasion recalled the teachings of Jesus Christ, who was sent to this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for the entire humanity. He not only healed the ailing humanity but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion.



Francois Pupponi, the President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the National Assembly of France who was the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the role of the Pakistani community as responsible citizens of France.

He also spoke about strong bilateral relations between France and Pakistan and expressed his confidence that they will continue to grow further in coming days.



The leaders of Pakistani Christian community in their speeches said that Christmas is a time for celebration and rejoicing for Christians all lover the world. They appreciated and expressed their gratitude to the Embassy for holding this event.



A special Christmas cake was cut on the occasion. A group of young children also presented a cultural performance at the event.