ISLAMABAD: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organise three-day trade event in Sri Lanka from January 13 to 15, 2017. According to the TDAP sources, after seeking encouraging response from Single Country Exhibition at Sri Lanka in 2016, the TDAP has decided to launch another one this year on the said dates. The three-day exhibition will take place in Colombo and a vast array of products like textiles, accessories, Jewellery, services, engineering and other major products will be showcased to the visitors.–APP