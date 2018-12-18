Share:

ISLAMABAD - Throwing himself at the mercy of the Supreme Court, former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi on Monday moved an application in the top court requesting it to pardon him for his tirade against Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Abidi, the contemnor, has been facing 4 cases for one occurrence, wherein he committed contempt of court by severely criticising the conduct of the chief justice in an interview. Two FIRs under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act with other enabling provisions were lodged in PS Secretariat, Islamabad, and one FIR was by Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing while he is also facing contempt of court case in Supreme Court.

The firebrand former lawmaker, who had been firm on his views against chief justice of Pakistan, has tendered unconditional apology with the assurance that he would be circumspect in future and termed his own conduct an ‘uncalled for’.

“The applicant has no logic, reason or argument to defend my uncalled for conduct and remarks against the Chief Justice of Pakistan, I tender my unconditional apology and beg forgiveness from the court and promise that in future I will not repeat the grievous mistake,” the application moved by Abidi’s counsel Dr Amjed Hussain Bokhari stated.

However, the fate of Abidi is to be determined by the top court as to whether it accepts the apology or proceeds against him further.

The case of contempt of court under Article 204 of the Constitution read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 against the former senator is fixed for hearing on Wednesday, December 19, before a 3-judge bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Abidi in his application stated that it was in his knowledge that no state could be called a civilised state unless its citizens respect their constitutional institutions and in particular the judiciary and judges.

“Applicant fully understands that loyalty to state and obedience to the Constitution is the inviolable obligation of every citizen under Article 5 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, therefore I once again submit my unconditional apology and leave the fate of titled contempt proceedings at the mercy of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan,” Abidi reiterated and requested for apology.

“I have spent more than 35 days behind the bars; I‘ve been handcuffed and produced before different courts watched by media resulting humiliation for me and my family which is another punishment I‘ve received,” Abidi stated.

He further maintained that he has learned to be more responsible and calculating in the expressions, words and actions, adding, “Through this piece of writing called apology I surrender before the mercy of Supreme Court to take lenient view about me and acquit me from all the charges/cases,” the application stated.

“I am sick; my bladder has got a stone affecting my kidneys, and there is blockade in my liver dragging me to hepatitis and failure of liver functions may result in my premature death, if not cured in time,” the application stated.

“Due to my arrest and rejection of all bail petitions my parents have received extreme shock; just yesterday my father was hospitalised for cardiac surgery and my mother is also receiving intensive care; in short my whole family besides my millions of follower are mentally and emotionally upset.”

“It’s a famous saying ‘to err is human’; admittedly it was my error of judgment which is responsible for an objectionable utterance resulting in the Suo moto action mentioned above and it is my humble request that my submissions here may kindly be deemed to be a reply in the contempt petition no 37/18 in which I am arrayed as respondent.”

“State authorities lodged 3 FIRs on me regarding one single occurrence, 2 FIRs under section 7 ATA read with other enabling provisions of law have been lodged in PS Secretariat Islamabad, and one FIR has been lodged by FM, Cyber Crime; so I am facing 3 prosecutions in respect of one offence and if I include the contempt proceeding before this court then I will be facing quadruple prosecution regarding one offence.”

Abidi requested the top court and Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to accept his unconditional apology and grant him pardon in the contempt proceedings.

The applicant earlier from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi submitted unconditional apology but the same was returned on technical grounds.

